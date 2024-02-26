Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 8,480 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.17% of Unity Software worth $20,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unity Software by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,673 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

U opened at $31.26 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.