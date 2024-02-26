Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 97,800 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.92% of Brinker International worth $12,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brinker International by 63.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 411.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $24,426,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $2,852,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,223. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.