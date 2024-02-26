Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,273 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.08% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $39,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,130 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after buying an additional 1,216,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,634,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after buying an additional 609,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 150.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 752,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after buying an additional 451,964 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

