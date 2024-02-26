Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 18,923 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,840,000 after buying an additional 729,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 288,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,817,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 448,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

PG&E Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.