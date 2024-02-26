Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after acquiring an additional 736,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,087,000 after buying an additional 337,680 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,654,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after buying an additional 174,535 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK opened at $78.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

