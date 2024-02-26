Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 65.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Biohaven worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,769,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,071,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Biohaven by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 342,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,271 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in Biohaven by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Biohaven by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHVN

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.