Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 204,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 155,386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $57.53 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

