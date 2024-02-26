Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,310 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KE by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KE by 12.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

KE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KE stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.