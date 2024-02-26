Profund Advisors LLC Buys 4,592 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

