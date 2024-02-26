Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,596 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683 in the last ninety days. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BBIO opened at $34.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

