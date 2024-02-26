Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.