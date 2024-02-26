Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 154.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,133 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of TG Therapeutics worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

