Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $35,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth about $74,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,452 shares of company stock worth $9,901,225. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of IMGN opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.