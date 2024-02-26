Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $87.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

