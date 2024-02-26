Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $148.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.