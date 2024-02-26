Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,491 shares in the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 85.2% in the second quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,796,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 236,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ROIV stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $13.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

