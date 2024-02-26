Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

