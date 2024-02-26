Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $235.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.38 and its 200 day moving average is $190.40. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

