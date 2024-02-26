Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 431,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,213,000 after buying an additional 449,648 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,677.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,618. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 4.1 %

BPMC stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.61. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $94.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

