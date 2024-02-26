Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

ARWR stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,439 shares of company stock worth $5,904,479. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

