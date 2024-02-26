Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $136.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.15. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.