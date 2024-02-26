Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 134,587 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,494,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 66,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

