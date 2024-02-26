Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 131.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 385.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,103,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

DASH stock opened at $121.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.08. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

