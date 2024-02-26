Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLD opened at $133.21 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.30.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

