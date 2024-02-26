Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Exelixis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 280,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.53 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Barclays upped their price target on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

