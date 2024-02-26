Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $227.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $261.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.80.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

