Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. State Street Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after acquiring an additional 291,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

ZTS stock opened at $197.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.11 and a 200-day moving average of $183.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

