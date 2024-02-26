Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Sempra by 114.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $71.97 on Monday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Sempra

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.