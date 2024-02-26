Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $721.13 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $761.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.89. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

