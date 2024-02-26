Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,621 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,395,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,700,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,598 shares of company stock worth $3,967,850 over the last 90 days. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

