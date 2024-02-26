Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 173.7% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after buying an additional 413,869 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 41,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,720 shares of company stock worth $1,621,279 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $40.66 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

