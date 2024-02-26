Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $111.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 0.76. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.02.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.