Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 167.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after buying an additional 368,896 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAGE. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

