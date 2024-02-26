Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,898 shares of company stock worth $4,493,552. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

