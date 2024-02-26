Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.