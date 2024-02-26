Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,828 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,346,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Insmed by 13.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 73,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 4.1% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 150,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $27.28 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,489.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

