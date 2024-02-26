Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,999 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after acquiring an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $133.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $134.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

