Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,681 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $114.91 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $115.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $4,287,858. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

