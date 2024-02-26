Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,793 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DLTR opened at $145.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

