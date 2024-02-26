Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 4,585 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,461,000 after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,686,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prothena by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after buying an additional 223,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. Prothena’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

