Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $123.45 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $124.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

