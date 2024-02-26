Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Express by 56.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 650,332 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of American Express by 19.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 21,364 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 32.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $214.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.80. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $216.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

