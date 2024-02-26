Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,097.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $94,510.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,097.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $45.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

