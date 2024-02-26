Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.37.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

