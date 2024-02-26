Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Incyte by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Incyte in the second quarter worth about $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Incyte by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after buying an additional 92,894 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $60.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $78.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

