Profund Advisors LLC Sells 16,411 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NIO by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,267,000 after buying an additional 879,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 352.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 491,140 shares during the period. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $1,888,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $2,486,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

