Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,315 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

