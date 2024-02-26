Profund Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $256.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.