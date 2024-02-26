Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,153 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

