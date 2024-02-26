Profund Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in RTX by 31.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 19.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX stock opened at $90.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

